Rebel Wilson talks about how she broke free from emotional eating

In honor of her 40th birthday in March, Rebel Wilson embarked on a "year of health" focusing on changing her diet and exercise habits.

The "Pitch Perfect" star has lost 40 pounds and is feeling invigorated. She opened up about her journey during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Tuesday.

"I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny but I feel so much healthier," Wilson said. "And I don't know whether it's a thing with ladies when you turn 40, I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career."

The comedian also said she battled emotional eating and had to learn how to overcome it.

"I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth; I love desserts," she said. "I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."

Breaking the pattern required Wilson to focus "on the mental side of things" as to why she was turning to food during times of stress. It also involved working on her self esteem.

"And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein," she said.

Wilson regularly updates fans on her "year of health" and has been inspiring them along the way.

Last week, Wilson also rocked a sports bra and bike shorts in an Instagram photo before going for a run on the beach. In October, she shared photos of herself in a bathing suit enjoying a beach vacation in Mexico with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

"I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now which is amazing and kind of have more control of the content," she told Barrymore. "I just feel like everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I'm a late bloomer or something, but I'm slowly getting it together."