Rebel Wilson shares photo at her 'unhealthiest,' tells fans it's never too late

Rebel Wilson continues to inspire fans with her wellness journey.

On Wednesday, the “Pitch Perfect,” actor, who has lost more than 60 pounds since 2019, shared a throwback picture of herself posing with tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

“Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” Wilson, 41, began. “My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.”

Despite her smile in the image that was taken at a charity event in 2014, Wilson recalled being “in so much pain.”

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like,” she wrote.

“But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It’s not a race and it’s not a competition- it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU.”

Wilson's powerful post was quickly flooded with comments from her more than 10 million followers.

“Thank you for being transparent and genuine, Rebel. I needed this encouragement so much today,” wrote one person.

Added another, “Sometimes it’s good for us to see what you have achieved so we remember we can too.”

Wilson embarked on what she dubbed a “year of health” for her 40th birthday in 2020 and has documented her progress on social media.

Last year, during an Instagram Live, the Australian comedian shared some of the habits that have helped her to be successful, including mindful eating and focusing on high-protein foods. She said she also works with a trainer and makes sure to keep her body moving, even if it means just going for a walk to get some steps in.

"Weirdly, I never thought I would like hiking, walking uphill," Wilson revealed. "Like, who would have thought that’d be a fun activity? But frick it’s good. To be out in nature, get that air into your lungs. I really really love it and so I do that now all the time."

Related: