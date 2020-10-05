Rebel Wilson says she's 6 pounds away from weight goal

Rebel Wilson is in the homestretch of her weight loss journey!

Over the weekend, the actor announced that she only has 6 more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself on a hike and said she was "gearing up for a great week ahead." In the photo, WIlson stares ahead at what appears to be the city skyline of Los Angeles and poses in her workout gear.

"this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ 😝) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!" she captioned the post.

The "Pitch Perfect" star has been pretty committed to her diet and fitness routine over the past nine months, but she also makes time to treat herself from time to time. Later in the day on Sunday, Wilson shared a Boomerang video of herself indulging in a delicious pastry and made it clear that when it comes to her diet, she believes that moderation is key.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)," she wrote.

The actor has been inching closer and closer to her goal weight over the last few months after declaring 2020 the "Year of Health" in January. In August, Wilson revealed that she only had 17 more pounds to lose and said she was feeling ultra motivated to reach her goal.

It's been a busy couple of months for Wilson, who recently hit the red carpet with her rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch in Monaco. And at the rate she's going, it looks like the actor will most certainly reach her weight loss goals by the end of 2020.