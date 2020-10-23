Rebel Wilson's trainer reveals 5 fitness and weight-loss tips

Rebel Wilson's trainer Jono Castano has been thrust into the spotlight since his famous client's "year of health" has proven so successful for her.

Even though he has worked with high-profile clients before, the Sydney, Australia-based trainer says Wilson is "definitely" his most famous client ever, and this has inspired him to hopefully come to the United States.

Wilson has been focused on her "year of health," with trainer Castano's support. Jono Castano

"It's definitely taught me to be able to cater to someone like Rebel, in terms of having someone of that level, who is able to trust you and also become amazing friends and grow such an awesome relationship through training," he told TODAY. "It's also taught me that I want to be able to work with more people like Rebel, and want to move to Los Angeles to have the chance to kind of showcase who I am and my ability to work with people like that."

On whether it's easier or harder to work with people in or out of the spotlight, he said, "It's been similar journeys."

"It's not just about 45 minutes with a person," he stressed. "It's about 24 hours, checking in."

For anyone looking to start their own similar journey to Wilson, who is inching closer to her goal weight of 165 pounds, Castano shares what he says people can do to have their own personal year of health.

5 weight-loss tips from Rebel Wilson's trainer Jono Castano:

1. Post your goal on social media.

Wilson was talking about her "year of health" well before she actually started, and Castano says that posting your goal publicly can help you become more accountable with others and ultimately, yourself. One key point: You shouldn't just share your wins, but your difficulties as well.

"Keep yourself accountable, free posting on social," he said. "Rebel has been posting for the whole 2020 about her journey, the ups and downs."

Castano also says to join like-minded communities online, where people with similar goals can share their experiences and learn from one another.

"Also, join a community group, where members post their meals, their workouts, the creative steps they are taking. And I think that's definitely a massive boost if you're trying to get fit."

2. Rethink the way you move.

Castano promoted the idea of #45Daily, where you move for 45 minutes a day, every day. One of the ways he suggests doing this is by not only working out, but also rethinking the way you get around.

"I guess the thing with Rebs as well, we rethink so many ways that you get around," he said. "Don't just jump in your car, like even if it's Uber or whatever it is, think of different ways to get to your destination. Maybe it's a walk. I think that's a great thing as well because I'm a big believer that #45Daily, so include 45 minutes into your day where you are moving."

If you're looking to do more of an intense fitness schedule that is something similar to Wilson's, Castano suggests something like this:

Day 1: High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Day 2: Weights/resistance

Day 3: Mobility/recovery

Day 4: HIIT

Day 5: HIIT/weights

Day 6: Recovery

Day 7: HIIT

Castano recommends downloading fitness apps, especially ones that are free or that offer a free trial.

One app he specifically recommends for people looking to lose weight is My Fitness Pal. "You can set your goal and then it'll basically give you a breakdown in terms of how much calories you need to intake per day," he said.

"And then you type in your food, what you're currently eating, it creates that accountability, and it gives you the understanding of food calories. It also gives you a water breakdown as well, because a lot of us tend to not intake enough water."

4. Invest in a home gym.

With lockdowns, quarantines and gym closures still a common thing for many people across the globe, Castano recommends to take the money you would spend on a gym membership right now and invest that in a few good pieces for a home gym. Because even when you do end up going back to the gym safely, you will still have them at home making working out even more accessible for you than before.

Rebel Wilson deemed 2020 her "year of health." Jono Castano

"For example, a set of dumbbells or a kettlebell or two. With those you could do so many different movements and do so many different workouts with, so you're not only investing into your own gym, you're investing in yourself as well."

5. Portion control hack.

Portion control is one thing Castano stresses for clients. One hack he suggests is splitting up your three regular meals into two each, and eating those a few hours apart to give you six smaller portions you're eating throughout the day.

"Eat to be satisfied, not full," he said. "When we tend to eat, we eat to be full. But what we should be doing is to eat regular meals throughout the day to remain satisfied. So you don't have to starve yourself, but you don't have to make yourself full as well, so eat to be satisfied instead."

To follow Castano on Instagram, head here.