Rebel Wilson inspires fans with beach pics showcasing 'year of health' weight loss

Rebel Wilson is living her best life!

The "Pitch Perfect" actor shared photos from her beach vacation with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch, and fans couldn't help but notice her weight loss. Last weekend, she announced that she only has six more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight of 165 pounds.

In one video, Wilson, 40 and Busch, 31, lounged on rafts in an infinity pool on the beach. Wilson wore a black swimsuit and a chic white hat, while her boyfriend looked relaxed as he held Wilson's hand. She captioned the video with a sun, a taco and Mexican flag emoji, providing some insight into what the couple were up to that weekend.

Wilson has called 2020 her "year of health." She shared another photo of her gazing at the camera and wearing a colorful bathing suit wrap as she enjoyed some shade under a beach cabana.

Wilson also had some cheeky fun in the pool. In another photo, the comedian wore a hot pink swimsuit and busted out her best impression of a synchronized swimmer. She threw her arms in the air and appeared to be laughing while she posed for the photo.

"I’m ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming," she joked.

She also shared some pics in her Instagram Story as well. In one, she posed for a selfie with her new boo.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch.

While Wilson's vacation looked like an absolute blast, fans couldn't stop talking about her transformation. "Your year of health is inspiring me to step up my recovery game.Thank you for sharing and for showing the humour and fun," one fan said.

"I hope you feel as amazing as you look! You’ve always been beautiful. (I’m a year in and almost 70 lbs down and it’s not easy!)" another person added.

Busch, who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, previously dated "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Adrienne Maloof. Wilson and Busch were first spotted getting close during a trip to Monaco last month. On September 24, she shared a photo of them together in front of a helicopter with Kate Beckinsdale and Helen Mirren. A photo from October 1 shows the couple officially walking the red carpet together at the Monte Carlo gala.

Last week, she shared a selfie with Busch and revealed one of the things that keeps them busy.

"We do a lot of exercise together," she said.