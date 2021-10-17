Rebel Wilson calls fertility struggles an 'emotional roller coaster' in candid interview

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her weight loss journey, candidly discussing what inspired her to make a lifestyle change in what she dubbed her “year of health.”

During an interview for The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, Wilson revealed some mental and physical improvements that she experienced as a result of her health transformation. The 41-year-old actor also expressed that there was one specific personal reason that acted as a kick-starter for her health journey: getting pregnant.

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she explained. “But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like (it’s) not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

Over the last year, Wilson has discussed her fertility struggle on social media. Back in December 2020, the actor talked openly during an Instagram Live session about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” Wilson said at the time. “Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”

In May of this year, Wilson shared more about her fertility struggles, shining a light on a topic that many people could relate to.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she wrote on Instagram. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

During the rest of her discussion with Stellar magazine, the “Pitch Perfect” star didn’t shy away from exploring her public persona before her she lost over 60 pounds last year, explaining, “I grew up not really trading on my looks. I was the personality girl.”

“But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren,’” she continued. “It’s not about being a certain size or body weight or anything. It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power.”

Over the last decade, Wilson has been at the top of her game in the industry. Following the success of “Bridesmaids,” Wilson became a Hollywood staple, starring in the “Pitch Perfect” movies, taking on the rom-com genre in “How To Be Single” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” and working alongside Anne Hathaway in “The Hustle," to name a few.

“When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me,” she said. “Because I’m not a natural performer, my natural personality is very introverted; the way I dealt with that pressure was to eat. I would reward myself with a block of chocolate.”

Wilson reflected on the headlines about her over the last year that overwhelmingly discussed her weight loss.

“In 2019, I had like four movies come out, two which I (also) produced and one, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (in which she starred), which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

The actor realizes that people are “obsessed" with weight loss and says that she understands.

“Oprah is one of my heroes,” she said. “She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”