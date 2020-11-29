Rebel Wilson hits her goal weight and shares new photo: 'It's not about a number'

Rebel Wilson hit her 2020 goal with one month to spare!

The “Pitch Perfect” star embarked on a “year of health” in honor of her 40th birthday this past March and has been documenting her weight-loss journey for fans on social media.

Early Sunday, Wilson took to social media to share her exciting news, posting a snap of a scale that read "74.6kgs," roughly 164 pounds, on her Instagram story.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” she wrote. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

Rebel Wilson announced that she hit her goal weight one month early. rebelwilson / Instagram

She added: “I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Sooo until then…6pm NYC time.”

Shortly after, she shared a full-length photo of herself going for a walk while wearing a flattering down coat, leggings and sneakers.

Rebel Wilson shared this photo on her Instagram story about two hours after announcing she'd hit her goal weight. rebelwilson / Instagram

Back in May in a now-deleted Instagram post, the actor publicly shared her official goals five months into her personal journey to hold herself accountable.

"I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” she wrote. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x.”

Wilson has kept fans up to date on her progress and challenges throughout the year, including sharing some of her workouts with her trainer, Jono Castano, and opening up about how she broke free from her battle with emotional eating before embarking on her journey.

Wilson reached the homestretch early last month, announcing on Instagram that she only had 6 pounds left to lose before she hit her goal weight of 165 pounds.

"This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ 😝) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!" she captioned the post.

Wilson celebrated the occasion accordingly, sharing some highlights on Instagram from her beach vacation with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Throughout her journey, Wilson has found a balance, making sure to take time for herself and find a way to still make room for life’s tiny indulgences. She shared a boomerang in October of herself wearing magenta gown while enjoying a coordinating pink pastry.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)," she captioned the post.