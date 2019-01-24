Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 24, 2019, 11:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Shannon Beador is proudly showing off her slim new physique.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 54, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a gorgeous photo of herself posing in exercise clothes — and it's clear she's taken off most of the 40 pounds she gained two years ago.

"Getting there ..." Beador captioned the photo, which finds her beaming beside an elliptical trainer.

The reality star added a punching fist emoji along with the hashtags #rhoc, #season14 and #startingsoon.

In July 2017, during season 12 of the series, Beador revealed on air that she'd gained 40 pounds because of stress eating, brought on because of tensions with a co-star and likely trouble at home. In October 2017, Beador announced her separation from her husband of 17 years, David Beador.

Shannon Beador, seen here in 2016, revealed during season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" that she'd gained 40 pounds from stress eating. Jerod Harris / WireImage

During the dramatic episode, highlighting her weight gain, the mother of three visited the office of holistic specialist Tim Ramirez where she stepped on the scale for the first time in many months. The petite star, who normally weighs 118-120 pounds, had ballooned to 172.2 pounds.

Beador was shocked by the amount of weight she'd gained, and frightened to learn she was now at risk for diabetes and heart disease.

"I'm ready to lose the weight," she vowed.

Soon Beador began hitting the gym and just a few months later, at the season 12 reunion show, she revealed to host Andy Cohen she'd already lost 25 pounds.

"I have 15 more to go," she added.

Beador has been documenting her diet and fitness journey on Instagram, where fans have cheered her on.

Now, a little more than a year later, she's showing off the results of her hard work — and looking fabulous!