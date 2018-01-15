'Real Housewives' star Jill Zarin's husband dies after cancer battle

share tweet pin email

Bobby Zarin, husband of former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was 71.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation The Zarins share a moment at the Angel Ball for cancer research in 2016.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement posted to Jill Zarin's website on Saturday. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time."

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby left behind children David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, Jonathan Zarin, 35, and stepdaughter Ally Shapiro, 25.

Shapiro shared lighthearted memories of her stepfather on Instagram, writing, "We ♥ Bobby... thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten."

She continued, "Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest in peace now, we love you so much."

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Relativity Medi Jill and Bobby Zarin in 2011.

"Real Housewives" producer Andy Cohen also paid homage to Bobby via Twitter.

I always enjoyed Bobby Zarin and admired his cool presence and steady hand. My condolences to @Jillzarin and the whole family. #RIP — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 14, 2018

Sending our best to all who knew Bobby Zarin.