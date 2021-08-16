Rachel Bloom shares candid before-and-after pics from breast reduction surgery

“I did it!” Those were the first words of relief Rachel Bloom posted to social media after undergoing a surgery she’s been anticipating for months.

Last week, the comedian, writer, singer-songwriter and producer share a set of before-and-after photos from her recent breast reduction surgery on Instagram. Alongside the photos, she wrote a candid message about why she decided to have it done.

(Be sure to click or swipe through the post to see both pics.)

“Context: Before pregnancy, I hadn’t ever craved a breast reduction,” the 34-year-old wrote. “I was pretty happy with where my body was at. I mean, at times, my dd/ddd boobs (size dependent on time of month) were annoying and sweaty (and yes, heavy), but I was lucky to never really experience major physical discomfort from them.”

All that changed shortly after she and husband Dan Gregor learned they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl they welcomed last year.

“I got pregnant and grew very quickly from a dd/ddd to a size G,” Bloom continued. “Then, after breastfeeding, their entire texture changed; they got super super soft, which is a thing that pregnancy/breastfeeding does that no one really tells you about.”

Her breasts had transformed into what she described as “a pair of big soft balls weighing down my chest,” and they caused a myriad of problems that weighed on her in different ways.

“I started to get underboob rashes, shoulder grooving (when your bra strap digs into your skin), neck issues and night sweats (I couldn’t fall asleep unless I had a pillow in BETWEEN my breasts),” she explained.

The former “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star eventually met with doctors to plan for the procedure, something that she hinted to her fans and followers about back in April.

“I’m probably gonna get a breast reduction soon,” she wrote as an aside in a selfie caption. “And I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now and since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson.”

Now that the surgery is behind her, she’s revealed that her request to the surgeon going into it “was to just go back my pre-pregnancy size (if not maybe a little bit smaller).”

The photos she shared last week show her moments before the breast reduction, with ink marking the surgical sites, and just after, with slightly faded ink and a big smile on her face.

“I’m still healing so we’ll see what happens,” she wrote as she closed her message. “But I already feel more comfortable and relieved. Lesson/conclusion/stunning revelation from this experience TBD?!”