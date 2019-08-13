After caving and finally visiting the Quip website during my daily commute, I checked out the brand's refill plan. For just $5 every three months, a new brush head and replacement battery could be sent right to your door. This sounded like a perfect solution for my forgetful toothbrush habits, so I immediately added to cart despite my initial reservations.

I opted for the $25 plastic version, but the brand also offers $40 metallic options if you're looking for something more robust. There's also a $25 rubberized version with a smaller brush head made specifically for kids.

When my plastic blue Quip arrived, I was surprised by how lightweight and unassuming it was. It takes up no more room than a normal toothbrush, and it thankfully doesn't require any bulky charging base since it runs on a single AAA battery.

Once I finally used it for the first time, I was also surprised by how gentle the vibration was. If you're looking for a super-powered electric toothbrush that spins and swirls at the speed of light, Quip might not be what you're looking for. However, as someone with extremely sensitive gums, I appreciated the ability to easily control how hard I was brushing.

I also immediately fell in love with Quip's staggered timer feature. The brush base vibrates for two minutes once you turn it on, with a slight pause in the vibration every 30 seconds to remind you to switch to a new quadrant of your mouth. I'm pretty sure I used to zone out while brushing my teeth before Quip, so I love the added reminder to give each section of my mouth equal attention.

As for the refill subscription service, it's the main reason I will never switch back to regular toothbrush again. I never have to worry about the state of my brush's bristles, and $5 every three months is certainly not a lot to pay for such a convenience.

Plus, both my gum and teeth sensitivity seem to have decreased over the past year, and I fully believe it's all due to the brush's timer function reminding me to keep going for a full two minutes.

Quip definitely costs more than your average toothbrush, but this is one purchase where the convenience factor feels more than worth than the extra expense.

