Most people know Karamo Brown as the inspiring culture expert and life coach on the Netflix show “Queer Eye.” But he thinks of his role as a kind of “resident therapist,” a job he loves (which is fitting since Brown worked as a social worker for nearly two decades).

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t struggled with mental health issues himself. In fact, at one point, he thought about suicide.

“When I was 22, going on 23, I just got out of MTV’s ‘Real World,’ it was my first time on television, and literally after that show, I went through a very strong amount of depression to the point where I actually contemplated suicide,” he told TODAY.

Talking about mental health openly is crucial, Karamo Brown stressed to TODAY. Presley Ann / Getty Images

Having spent years in the party culture at college, coupled with the fast-paced world of entertainment and his own negative feelings, Brown began using alcohol and drugs.

“I was trained when I was in college that it was OK to go out and get drunk and maybe do a pill because I still got up and went to class, I still made an 'A.' And I was like 'Oh, this is OK. this is normal.'"

Like many young Americans, that damaging behavior began and continued for multiple years.

“There was so much coming at me, I didn’t know how to handle (it), mixed with the fact that I started using cocaine at the same time. It was a very hard time for me,” he said.