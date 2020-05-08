Queen guitarist reveals he ripped buttock muscle in 'over-enthusiastic gardening'

This is one fat bottom that's under pressure!

Queen guitarist Brian May took to Instagram on Wednesday to give his fans and followers an update on his health. Thankfully, his post had nothing to do with the coronavirus, but unfortunately, it does seem that he will be out of commission due to a painful injury.

"I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening," the 72-year-old musician wrote. "So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself."

We're not exactly sure what "over-enthusiastic gardening" exactly entails, but it seems that whatever happened, he won't be ripping shreds on his guitar anytime soon.

"Turns out I did a thorough job — this is a couple of days ago — and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless," he explained.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy — I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back — but I need the complete break."

Even though he said he was taking a break, he has posted five times on Instagram since then.

May rose to prominence as a co-founder of the band Queen with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor. Within five years of their formation and the recruitment of bass player John Deacon completing the lineup, Queen become one of the biggest rock bands in the world with the success of the album "A Night at the Opera" and its single "Bohemian Rhapsody."

In 2001, May was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Queen, and in 2018 the band received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.