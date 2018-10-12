9 products that give back for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Here to continue Breast Cancer Awareness month is our TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas. From fashion to beauty and skin care, she’s got stylish finds that give back — the proceeds go to breast cancer research, prevention and funding non-profit organizations.

PlayOn lip crayon in Sunny, $20, Beauty Bridge

Also available at Jane Iredale, LovelySkin and Amazon.

When you purchase one of Jane Iredale’s PlayOn Lip Crayon in the vivid rosy pink "Sunny" shade, they will donate 100 percent of the profits from the sale to organizations that benefit women and girls nationwide, including Look Good Feel Better.

Shine The Light on Hope candle, $78, Tobi Tobin

Also available at Bloomingdale's.

From Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019 (a full year!), Tobi Tobin will donate 100 percent of the net profits from their Hope candle to Susan G. Komen, up to $25,000.

Life Glows On! Illuminator Palette, $29, Laura Geller

Also available at Dermstore and Ulta.

Laura Geller, considered the queen of “baked beauty” (her Tahitian Glow Baked Body Frosting is a cult favorite), will be donating 75 percent of the proceeds of her Life Goes On! Illuminator Palette through the month of October.

Carolina Herrera key to the cure poppy T-shirt, $35, Saks Fifth Avenue

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Key to the Cure T-shirt, designed by Carolina Herrera. For the month of October, 100 percent of sales from T-shirts sold at all Saks Fifth Avenue stores and online will be donated to AiRS Foundation, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000.

Assorted pink sunglasses, $30, Privé Revaux

Celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux has partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the month of October to donate 50 percent of proceeds from a selection of their pink sunglass styles, including The Escober, Candy, The Artist and The Georgian.

IT Cosmetics love beauty full love is the foundation brush, $30, Ulta

With a fluffy head of bristles shaped into a heart and a confetti heart handle, the 'love beauty full love is the foundation' brush is an essential beauty kit purchase — with benefits. For each one purchased during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, IT Cosmetics will donate one to the Look Good Feel Better program, "to help women face the appearance-related side effects of cancer with confidence."

Aerie limited-edition sports bra, $30, American Eagle

Aerie limited-edition move high-waisted legging, $45, American Eagle

American Eagle has created a limited edition workout set of a bright pink sports bra and high-waisted leggings, for which 100 percent of U.S. sales go to Bright Pink, a non-profit dedicated to prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancers in young women.

Estee Lauder Powerful Pink color collection, $35, Lord & Taylor

Also available at Macy's.

Evelyn H. Lauder founded The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 1993 to help fund “the most promising breast cancer research worldwide.” One hundred percent of the profits from each purchase of this four-piece color collection go towards the foundation.

Better Skin amaze balm, $36, The Better Skin Co.

Also available at Ulta.

The Better Skin Co. is donating 100 percent of the October proceeds from their Limited Edition Pink Gold Amaze Balm to the Young Survival Coalition (YSC). YSC is specifically devoted to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. Scented with a hint of grapefruit, coconut oil, avocado, sunflower, evening primrose and sea buckthorn, this balm nourishes your skin.

This article was originally published on Oct. 1, 2018 on TODAY.com.