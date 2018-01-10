Prince William puts on scrubs to observe robotic surgery

share tweet pin email

From the red carpet to the OR.

Royal family enthusiasts know Prince William loves trying new things. In the last few months he's made a secret cameo in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and tried his hand at off-road driving, and now he's studying up on robotic surgery.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William, right, speaks with surgeons during a minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery during his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the future king of England, 35, donned blue scrubs to observe a group of surgeons at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London as they performed pioneering robotic surgeries on patients.

The Duke of Cambridge serves as the president of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which has the largest and most comprehensive program of robotic surgery for cancer in the United Kingdom.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge was at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, London, to view two pioneering robotic surgeries.

Kensington Palace shared several photos and videos from the prince's visit, and Doc William was clearly fascinated by the goings-on in the operating room.

The Duke joins Professor Vinidh Paleri and his team in theatre as they perform minimally invasive robotic surgery on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma. pic.twitter.com/6Gq8dsoPa2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

In one short clip, the prince can be heard asking a surgeon a question during a procedure on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The prince learned more about the technique used for the robotic surgery.

He also sat in on a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor from a patient's esophagus.

The minimally invasive procedures, which use da Vinci robot surgical systems, reduce surgery times by hours and allow patients to recover more quickly and without visible scars.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images Prince William speaks to a patient during his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The prince also showed off his warm bedside manner when he chatted with patients in treatment at the hospital, including one patient who was a former Royal Marsden Hospital staff member.

He was appointed in 2007 as president of the hospital, a position previously held by his mother, the late Princess Diana.