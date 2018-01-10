Prince William puts on scrubs to observe robotic surgery

From the red carpet to the OR.
Royal family enthusiasts know Prince William loves trying new things. In the last few months he's made a secret cameo in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and tried his hand at off-road driving, and now he's studying up on robotic surgery.
On Wednesday, the future king of England, 35, donned blue scrubs to observe a group of surgeons at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London as they performed pioneering robotic surgeries on patients.
The Duke of Cambridge serves as the president of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which has the largest and most comprehensive program of robotic surgery for cancer in the United Kingdom.
Kensington Palace shared several photos and videos from the prince's visit, and Doc William was clearly fascinated by the goings-on in the operating room.
In one short clip, the prince can be heard asking a surgeon a question during a procedure on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer.
He also sat in on a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor from a patient's esophagus.
The minimally invasive procedures, which use da Vinci robot surgical systems, reduce surgery times by hours and allow patients to recover more quickly and without visible scars.
The prince also showed off his warm bedside manner when he chatted with patients in treatment at the hospital, including one patient who was a former Royal Marsden Hospital staff member.
He was appointed in 2007 as president of the hospital, a position previously held by his mother, the late Princess Diana.