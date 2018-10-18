Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have given fans plenty to rave about as they tour Australia this week — from baby news to a slew of public engagements to the very first sighting of a baby bump.

But eagle-eyed royal watchers have spotted something else worth a closer look: Harry's new ring.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wearing a new black metallic ring as he puts his hand on his wife Megan, Duchess of Sussex on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. James D. Morgan / WireImage

While the prince has worn a simple platinum band on his left ring finger since he swapped vows with his bride in May, he now also wears a thicker black band on his right ring finger.

And that new bit of jewelry appears to be a smart choice — as in smart tech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Samir Hussein / WireImage

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is believed to be sporting a wearable sleep and activity tracker from Oura.

The ring, which is billed as "the most accurate, comfortable and beautiful wearable available" on the company's website, appears to be from the brand's Heritage collection and is either the black option (which retails for $299) or the nearly as dark stealth option ($399).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images

But the real appeal isn't the looks of the accessory, it's the function.

Hidden inside the ring are infrared LEDs, a body temperature sensor, a 3D accelerometer and a gyroscope, all of which work together to track sleep time and quality, as well as logging steps, sedentary time and more.

All of which sounds like a good idea for a prince who'll soon add daddy duties to his busy schedule.

Here are some similar sleep and activity trackers:

1. Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker, $200, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available at Motiv.

A more affordable version of the ring-style tracker, Motiv touts many similar functions to the Oura ring sported by the royal. It monitors heart rate, sleep duration, calories burned, steps and connects via Bluetooth to interact with other smart devices like the Amazon Alexa.

2. Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor, $183 (normally $200), Amazon

Affordable and great for the forgetful health enthusiast, you don't even have to wear the Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor. Simply install the device under your bed, connect it to your Amazon Alexa and track your sleep on the downloadable app. It works with any box spring, mattress or bedding.

3. 2breathe Sleep Inducer, $196, Amazon

Looking for more than just a sleep report every morning? The 2breathe sleep inducer uses therapeutic breathing exercises and sleep sounds to help people fall and stay asleep. The app-paired device is FDA-approved and is said to reduce stress and even blood pressure.

4. Dodow Sleep Aid Device, $59, Amazon

At a low price, the Dodow device is great for a sleep-gadget beginner. With an 8-minute and a 20-minute mode, it is meant to help ease stress, restlessness, insomnia and other symptoms that detract from healthy sleep.

5. Withings Activité Steel Watch, $74, Amazon

Also available at Walmart for $100.

Somewhere in the middle of the price scale, the Withings watch tracks activity and sleep. It comes with a free app that facilitates real-time coaching, and has features like deep-sleep analysis and a gentle silent vibration alarm.