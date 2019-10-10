Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran have teamed up to raise awareness for World Mental Health day, although it took some time for the two to get on the same page.

Harry released a funny video on Instagram Thursday of his fellow redhead coming over to write a song about an important issue — just not the one Harry intended.

"Well, you know, with the jokes and snide comments, I just think it's time we stood up and said, we're not going to take this anymore,'' Sheeran says in the video. "We are ginger and we're gonna fight."

That's when Harry realizes they might not be talking about the same thing.

"Slightly awkward,'' he says. "Maybe a miscommunication, but this is about World Mental Health Day."

"I definitely knew that,'' Sheeran says.

Jokes aside, Harry then turns to the issue that has been a focus for him and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence," he says. "We're all in this together."

It's the latest effort by Harry to bring the issue of mental health to the forefront.

He recently teamed with Meghan, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to lend their voices to a mental health PSA that also includes actresses Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close.

Harry has also teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for a mental health series launching on the Apple TV+ streaming service next year.

His focus on removing the stigma around mental health issues stems from the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash when he was 12.

He revealed in 2017 that he began suffering panic attacks following her death and that he eventually sought counseling 20 years later to deal with his grief.

Harry has also filed multiple lawsuits against British tabloids for invasion of privacy, comparing their treatment of Meghan to the hounding by the paparazzi that contributed to his mother's death in 1997.

He and the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the issue last month during their tour of southern Africa.

"I think most of the stigma is around mental illness,'' Harry told reporters. "We need to separate the two. I think (mental health and mental illness) need to be separated because the mental health element touches so much on what we're exposed to and the experiences every single one of us has been through."