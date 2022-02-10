Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

Charles, Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made Thursday by Clarence House.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the statement said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

On Wednesday night, the prince was at a charity event for the British Asian Trust.

Clarence House did not indicate whether his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, nor other members of the British royal family he may have interacted with, had tested for COVID-19.

This marks the second time Charles, 73, has contracted the coronavirus. In late March of 2020, Clarence House said he had tested positive, writing in a press statement that he was displaying mild symptoms but was otherwise "in good health."

Camilla was tested shortly after that and was negative.

Charles' son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020, media outlets in the United Kingdom reported in November 2020. Kensington Palace would not confirm or deny when reached by NBC News at the time.

