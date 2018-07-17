Prime Day Deal Alert: 50 percent off the 23andMe DNA testing kit

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Most people probably wonder about their DNA — especially when it helps some folks find identical twins and discover hidden pasts.

On Amazon Prime Day, all those lingering questions can be answered at a pretty rad discount. 23andMe DNA testing kits, a top-selling consumer DNA test, is available for $99 on Amazon — 50 percent off its original $199 price.

23andMe DNA Kit, $99 (usually $199), Amazon

One NBC News reporter took the 23andMe test and found that it gave her a solid amount of medical information in a comprehensive, science-based test. The kit helps guide users on how much saturated fat to eat and provides detailed information on which DNA strands coordinate with which health information. It's not the whole picture, but it could prompt people to make different health choices.

This deal will be available to Amazon Prime members during the long-awaited Prime Day sale. Don't have a membership? Sign up for a 30-day free trial.

If a $99 price is still too high, you can also try AncestryDNA, which is now on sale for $55, though it usually costs $100. It provides a detailed look into your Ancestry, using the company's huge database of family information. If you ever have questions about your family tree or ethnicity, it's worth a look!

Orig3n's nutrition DNA test for $75 (50 percent off). One of our editors has taken this test before, and while it gives significantly less information than the 23andMe test, it's a good way to take a look into a specific portion of your DNA affecting your nutrition.

