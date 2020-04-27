'Price is Right' announcer George Gray recovering from 3 heart attacks

George Gray, the announcer for "The Price is Right," is recovering after suffering three heart attacks last week, according to multiple reports.

A representative for Gray, 53, told Variety that Gray is "recovering well" in an Arizona hospital after he suffered three consecutive heart attacks after a pair of stents inserted by doctors failed.

"The Price is Right" announcer George Gray is recovering after suffering three heart attacks last week. Monty Brinton / CBS/Getty Images

"He is recovering well, considering his brush with death this week,'' representative Phil Viardo told Variety over the weekend. "He is in good spirits after the scare of his life."

Doctors inserted a stent after Gray went to the hospital with chest pains and suffered his first heart attack, but it failed immediately and he had a second heart attack, Viardo told Variety. A second stent failed and Gray suffered a massive heart attack on the operating table before doctors saved his life, Viardo told "Entertainment Tonight."

Fans of the show sent their well-wishes to Gray for a speedy recovery.

George Gray, We are wishing you a speedy recovery, we have you and your loved ones in our prayers 🙏 Always, We love you !!!! — Candace Mc Beath (@candidcandycane) April 27, 2020

Message to GEORGE GRAY, P.I.R.

George, we are praying for a speedy recovery. God bless you. You are loved.🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️ — 4EVATRU2U.S.A. (@MykeKING7) April 27, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic had prompted Gray to cancel a vacation with his wife on the "remote beaches of Thailand, where he most certainly wouldn’t have survived this massive episode," Viardo told "Entertainment Tonight."

Gray has been the announcer on the popular CBS game show since 2011 after having previously hosted "The Weakest Link" and other game shows.