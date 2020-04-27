'Price is Right' announcer George Gray recovering from 3 heart attacks

George Gray, the announcer for "The Price is Right," is recovering after suffering three heart attacks last week, according to multiple reports.
A representative for Gray, 53, told Variety that Gray is "recovering well" in an Arizona hospital after he suffered three consecutive heart attacks after a pair of stents inserted by doctors failed.
"He is recovering well, considering his brush with death this week,'' representative Phil Viardo told Variety over the weekend. "He is in good spirits after the scare of his life."
Doctors inserted a stent after Gray went to the hospital with chest pains and suffered his first heart attack, but it failed immediately and he had a second heart attack, Viardo told Variety. A second stent failed and Gray suffered a massive heart attack on the operating table before doctors saved his life, Viardo told "Entertainment Tonight."
Fans of the show sent their well-wishes to Gray for a speedy recovery.
The coronavirus pandemic had prompted Gray to cancel a vacation with his wife on the "remote beaches of Thailand, where he most certainly wouldn’t have survived this massive episode," Viardo told "Entertainment Tonight."
Gray has been the announcer on the popular CBS game show since 2011 after having previously hosted "The Weakest Link" and other game shows.