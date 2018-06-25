Should women in their 40s take hormones for brain health?

Other experts were more cautious. The evidence on whether estrogen plays a protective role in women’s brains is mixed, said Heather Snyder, senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association who oversees the group’s Women’s Alzheimer’s Research Initiative.

“This is complex biology… an incredibly important area to understand,” Snyder said.

“We do know there are hormonal changes that happen and there is a response that happens in the brain. Whether this is making the brain more vulnerable to changes that we then see in diseases like Alzheimer’s, that’s the big question.”

Besides hormones, there may be other possible factors in why more women have Alzheimer’s, including differences in how men’s and women’s brains are wired, their immune system responses and their brain metabolisms, Snyder added.

But for Mosconi, it’s clear perimenopause may be the time for medical or lifestyle intervention.

Hormone replacement

One potential option is hormone replacement therapy, a controversial choice. Once routinely prescribed for women as a way to relieve menopause symptoms and protect their health by boosting their low estrogen levels, HRT frightened many patients after a large study showed it raised the risk of cancer, especially breast cancer and didn’t lower the risk of heart disease.

But recent research found HRT did not affect women's death rates.

There’s also evidence that starting HRT before menopause is associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, Mosconi said.

The argument for embracing HRT to protect a woman’s brain is a compelling one, noted nutrition expert and TODAY contributor Kristin Kirkpatrick.

Women considering this option should talk to their doctors and get a thorough medical screening, all of the experts said. Women with a family history of certain breast cancer, heart disease, blood clots and strokes would likely not be good candidates.

Again, Snyder was cautious about turning to HRT during perimenopause for brain health.

“There’s really no data that can help support that idea,” Snyder said. “In terms of what this is going to do for your brain, we don’t know.”

Lifestyle changes

Mosconi, who is also the author of "Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power," is a big believer diet can help. She advised lifestyle changes before considering medication.

“Not many women know that some HRT formulations actually derive from the urine of pregnant horses,” she said. “I’d much rather have a salad and some hummus than taking medicine from horses.”

Women seeking more estrogen can get it from phytoestrogens, or plant-based compounds. Soy beans are the best natural source of estrogen from plants, but you can also get it from chickpeas, flax seeds, vegetables and whole grains, Mosconi said. At 40, she is following an eating regimen naturally high in phyotestrogens.

Again, check with your doctor to see if eating estrogenic foods would be a safe practice for you.

"The connection between hormones and the brain is not really mainstream medicine. I think we're just starting to understand it," Mosconi said.

Recognized lifestyle changes to prevent Alzheimer’s include regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet that emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, fish, nuts, olive oil and other healthy fats, the Alzheimer’s Association advises. Getting enough sleep, social connections and intellectual stimulation is important, too.

Follow A. Pawlowski on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.