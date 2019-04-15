Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 9:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Pre-cut packaged melon products are being recalled by several leading grocery chains after an outbreak of Salmonella Carrau sickened 93 people across nine U.S. states, the Food and Drug Administration said late Friday.

The FDA reports that the fresh-cut melons — cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon (or a mixture of the three) — are the likely source of the outbreak and that Indianapolis-based produce company Caito Foods has issued a voluntary recall of the affected products.

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella has been linked to pre-cute melons sold by an Indianapolis-based produce company. Getty Images stock

The recalled melons are packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and sold under the following brands or labels:

At Kroger under the Renaissance Food Group label and also under the Boar's Head Private Label

At Target under the Garden Highway Label

At Trader Joe's under the Trader Joe's label

At Walmart under a Freshness Guaranteed label

At Amazon/Whole Foods under the Whole Foods Market Label

Consumers are advised to look at the packaging to determine if the melon is distributed by Caito Foods and, if so, to not eat it.

Salmonella Carrau can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children as well as frail or elderly people, and anyone else with a weakened immune systems, reports the FDA.

Healthy people infected with salmonella commonly experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The FDA advises consumers to see a doctor immediately if symptoms arise.

So far, 23 people have been hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported. The cases have been spread across nine states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The FDA, CDC and state and local officials are continuing to investigating the outbreak.

Last June, Caitco Foods issued a similar recall after 70 people were infected with a different type of salmonella after eating the company's pre-cut melons.

People with questions about food safety can call the FDA at 1-888-SAFEFOOD or consult the FDA’s website.