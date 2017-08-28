share tweet pin email

After having a baby, getting back into a fitness routine can seem downright impossible. I get it! The best way to ease yourself back into it is by starting small. This 7-minute circuit is low-impact and, most important, quick! Set your timer for 7 minutes and aim to complete the exercises outlined below as many times as you can before the timer goes off.

While you’re aiming to complete each exercise as quickly as possible, it is important that you maintain proper technique throughout.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Try this 7-minute workout for new moms Play Video - 1:18 Try this 7-minute workout for new moms Play Video - 1:18

1. Foot lift and extend

Start by lying flat on your back on a yoga mat. Bend your knees and position your feet firmly on the mat, ensuring that they are hip-width apart and your spine is in a neutral position. Allow your arms to rest by your sides on the mat. This is your starting position. Inhale.

While maintaining a neutral spine and drawing your ribs towards your hips, elevate your right foot off the mat slightly. Straighten your knee to extend your leg along the floor, ensuring that your toes remain pointed and that you continue to draw your ribs towards your hips. Bend your right knee to draw your leg inwards. Lower your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other leg and continue alternating for 20 repetitions.

2. Pelvic curl

Start in the same position. Press your heels into the mat, tuck your pubic bone towards your belly button and raise your pelvis off the mat. Raise your spine off the mat one vertebra at a time until your body forms one straight line from chin to knee, resting on your shoulders. Hold the pose for a breath. Lower your spine onto the mat one vertebra at a time, followed by your pelvis. Repeat 12 times.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 5 exercise moves that will reshape your body Play Video - 5:56 5 exercise moves that will reshape your body Play Video - 5:56

3. Horse kick

Starting on all fours on a yoga mat, ensure that your knees are below your hips and your hands are below your shoulders. Set your spine in a neutral position and draw your shoulder blades down and back. This is your starting position. Release and extend your right leg backwards and up until it is in line with your spine, ensuring that your toes remain pointed. Bend your knee and lower your right leg to return to the starting position, but without resting your knee on the mat. Complete 10 repetitions on the same side, before repeating 10 on the other side.

4. Incline push up

Place both hands on the ground, slightly further than shoulder-width apart, keep your feet together on the floor behind you while resting on your knees. This is your starting position. While maintaining a neutral spine, bend your elbows and lower your torso towards the bench. Push through your chest and extend your elbows to lift your body back into the starting position. Repeat 12 times.

Check out Kelsey Wells’ Post-Pregnancy Program on the SWEAT App.