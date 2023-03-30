The Vatican said Pope Francis is “progressively improving” after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

The pope, 86, was taken to a hospital in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, NBC News reported.

The respiratory infection he was diagnosed with was not COVID-19, and he was expected to “require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment,” the Vatican said in a March 29 news release.

Pope Francis was seen holding a cane during the General Audience in St. Peter's Square March 29th, 2023, just before he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection. Grzegorz Galazka / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Vatican did not share any further details about the nature of the pontiff’s respiratory infection.

A respiratory tract infection (RTI) may affect any part of the body “involved in breathing, such as the sinuses, throat, airways or lungs,” according to the U.K. National Health Service.

RTIs can be caused by a virus or bacteria. Infections caused by a virus are often referred to as the “common cold” and can have symptoms including coughing, sneezing, a stuffy nose, a sore throat, head and body aches and fever, according to the NHS.

This type of infection typically improves without medical intervention after a few weeks.

Other types of RTIs, such as pneumonia, are caused by bacteria. A doctor may prescribe antibiotics to treat this type of bacterial infection. Antibiotics will not help infections caused by a virus.

This hospitalization is the latest in a series of health issues the pope has experienced in recent years.

Knee issues

Francis has experienced mobility issues due to strained ligaments in his right knee. In May 2022, he made his first public appearance in a wheelchair while meeting with nuns and mother superiors at the Vatican.

“There is a problem, this knee doesn’t work,” he said at the time, according to The Guardian. “I have to obey the doctor, who told me not to walk.”

Pope Francis in the "popemobile" at the Vatican on March 29, 2023. Alessia Pierdomenico / Bloomberg via Getty Images

He also canceled a planned trip to Africa in July 2022 because of ongoing laser and magnetic therapy for his knee, according to the Associated Press.

The pontiff also told Reuters in July 2022 that he had suffered “a small fracture” in his right knee after taking a misstep.

Since then, he has also appeared in public using a cane.

Dr. José María Villalón, who has worked with Francis to improve his mobility, called him “a very nice but very stubborn patient” in November, according to The Guardian.

The pope did not wish to undergo surgery for his knee following his experience with colon surgery in 2021.

Intestinal surgery

The pope underwent surgery in July 2021 for diverticular stenosis of the sigma, or a narrowing of the colon.

The pope was experiencing a restriction of his intestine due to “‘diverticula,’ or pouches or sacs, that form on the wall of the large intestine narrowing the passage,” the Vatican said in a release at the time.

According to Mayo Clinic, diverticula are common after age 40 and don't usually cause health problems. But when they do, symptoms include severe abdominal pain, fever, nausea and changes in bowel habits. When diverticula require surgery, it's usually because it's "severe or recurring," per the Mayo Clinic.

Around 13 inches of the pope’s colon were removed during the surgery, according to NBC News.

While the surgery went smoothly, the pope reportedly did not respond well to undergoing general anesthesia during his intestinal procedure, contributing to his decision to not have surgery for his knee issues.

Sciatica

Francis has spoken about experiencing sciatica. Sciatica is an often painful condition that involves an irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down to the feet, according to the NHS.

In January 2021, the pontiff shared that sciatic pain was making it difficult to stand. It reportedly led him to canceling multiple events.

“I would like to speak to you standing up, but sciatica is a troublesome guest,” he said while addressing a Catholic Church tribunal, Agence France-Presse reported at the time. “So I apologize and will speak sitting down.”

Partial lung removal

The pontiff had part of one lung removed as a young man, according to NBC News, leading him often to speak in a whisper.

Last year, the pope said that while he didn't have any plans to step down as pontiff, he acknowledge that the "door was open" and that he was slowing down and no longer able to travel as easily.

“It’s not strange. It’s not a catastrophe. You can change the pope,” he said at a press conference in July 2022. “I think at my age and with these limitations, I have to save (my energy) to be able to serve the church, or on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside."

“I’ll try to continue to do the trips and be close to people because I think it’s a way of servicing, being close. But more than this, I can’t say,” he added.