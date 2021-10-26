Rebel Wilson shares how 77-pound weight loss dramatically changed her health

Rebel Wilson is sharing her pride in improving her life after a "year of health" in which she lost 77 pounds.

The "Pitch Perfect" star talked on the Australian "Sunrise" morning show on Tuesday about how her weight loss in the past year, inspired by her efforts to get pregnant, has changed her life.

"It’s changed dramatically I think," she said. "I was going through a fertility journey, and it was better if I was healthier, and I kind of wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating. Last year I did a huge transformation, lost about 35 kilos (77 pounds) I think. It’s been really good."

Wilson, 41, told hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch that her health improvements also showed up at her latest physical.

"I went to the doctor’s and got my yearly checkup last week, and he’s like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your bloodwork is like the best it’s ever been and you know, it's just kind of remarkable," she said. "I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though now I’m back to work filming movies."

Wilson noted how when she used to work long days on movie sets before her weight loss, her feet would get "really sore" at the end of the workday and she would have to put them up on the couch to find relief.

"Now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she said.

She added that she also suffers from jet lag but it's been "much easier to deal with" in the past year.

"I guess I didn’t know I had a lot of inflammation in my body and stuff, but I didn’t really realize because that was just my every day," she said.

Wilson dubbed 2020 her "Year of Health" and has documented her journey from then until now on Instagram, including a photo last month with a motivational message for her fans.

She also has stayed busy, writing her new children's book, "Bella the Brave" and filming the movie "The Almond and the Seahorse" and the Netflix cheerleading comedy "Senior Year" back to back. Throughout it all, she has continued to focus on her health.

"I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better," she said.