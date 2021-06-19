Jessie J says she's had to take a break from singing as a result of nodules that developed on her vocal cords after she began treatment for Meniere's disease.

The British pop star, 33, posted a selfie video Friday on Instagram tearfully singing her new single, "I Want Love." In her caption, she explained how her health issues are affecting her singing career.

"I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something quietly, so she could hear my voice... The first song I sang was I want love. Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears," she wrote.

The Grammy-nominated artist revealed last December that she'd been diagnosed with Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can cause severe dizziness, tinnitus and hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Diseases (NIDCD).

She explained in her post that she hasn't been able to sing the song since she recorded it because of the pain caused by the vocal nodules. "Man it’s been hard not singing. It’s literally my life line and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself," she wrote, adding. "Lord knows I’m loud af"

She continued discussing her condition in several messages she posted in her Instagram stories, explaining that she wanted to be "honest" with fans about what she'd been experiencing "for the past 4/5 months."

Jessie J called singing "my life line and my happiness" in a candid Instagram post that detailed her struggle with nodules on her vocal cords. Getty Images

She recalled initially feeling a "burn in my throat constantly" in February and presumed it was caused by fatigue from recording her upcoming fifth album. However, a doctor informed her that she'd developed acid reflux — most likely caused by steroids she began taking last year to deal with the symptoms of Meniere's.

"Acid reflux causes the vocal cords to spasm together and cause little blisters," she explained.

The singer went on to share details about how her doctors are trying to help her heal.

"I've had 8 cameras down my nose to look by 6 different doctors now," she wrote, adding that she has been eating the "same 6 foods" for the past three months.

She's also tried acupuncture, massage, "soul work" and other healing modalities. "And I'm still in the same pain everyday," she wrote.

After resting and not speaking or singing for days, her nodules did gradually "melt away," the singer said. But doctors informed her the nodules will reappear as soon as she begins singing again.

Jessie J also said she and her management team wondered if the time was right to release a new album. She ultimately decided she wanted fans to hear the new music —but said she plans to limit how much she will do to promote the album.

Though the singer shot an official video (released Friday) for "I Want Love," she revealed she was "in agony" afterward.

Despite the difficulties she's faced over the past few months, Jessie J is determined to heal. "I am positive I will find the reason to all this soon," she wrote.

"The truth is, I say it on stage all the time. My biggest lesson my whole life has been my health. And I'm in it. Living it. This is my life and I know I'm being faced with this because I can handle it." she wrote.

"It could be so much worse," she added.

Related: