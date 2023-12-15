‘TJ Laxx’: Doctor’s viral video reveals why you get a sudden urge to poop while shopping

If you’ve ever entered your favorite store planning to shop but instead felt a sudden urge to visit the bathroom, you’re not alone. A recent viral video reveals this phenomenon is more common than you might realize, it's easily explained, and it even has a name.

Dr. Joseph Salhab, a board-certified gastroenterologist in Davenport, Florida, known as "The Stomach Doc" across social media, recently posted a video asking his collective 2 million followers if they’ve ever experienced an urge to poop while shopping. The video was quickly overrun with comments.

“(That’s) me 7 minutes after entering Marshalls,” one person quipped.

Another said she and her husband always have the urge when they visit Lowe’s Home Improvement store. “We call it a ‘Lowe’s Moment,” she wrote.

“TJ Maxx is my laxx-itive,” joked another.

“This was my most viral video to date, with over 20 million total views and over 50,000 comments,” Salhab tells TODAY.com. Although he says such a massive response was “unexpected,” he “wasn’t completely taken aback” because he knew "the video touched on a topic that resonates with many.”

What is the “Mariko Aoki” phenomenon?

While Salhab's video is new, the phenomenon of needing to poop while shopping is not. It’s called the “Mariko Aoki” phenomenon — a term that Salhab explains originated from a personal story shared in a Japanese magazine back in 1985. The author was named Mariko Aoki. “It describes the sudden urge to use the restroom and have a bowel movement upon entering a bookstore,” Salhab says. “It turns out, this isn’t just a bookstore thing as there are plenty of other retail stores that seemingly produce the same effect.”

Why it happens

Salhab says that from a medical perspective, there isn’t a well-established scientific explanation for why this happens, “but it likely involves a combination of different factors.” He cites familiar smells triggering the reaction in some people, “and the quiet and peaceful atmosphere of certain retail stores is ideal for some individuals to have to use the restroom,” he says. On the other hand, the stress and excitement of shopping could cause an adrenaline response, leading other people to feel the same urge. In either scenario, “this highlights the complex ways in which our emotional states can impact the way our body functions,” he says.

Dr. Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and the director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, offers other potential explanations. He tells TODAY.com that the brain and the gut are intimately connected via nervous system pathways and that, “while your colon (the storage space for stool) is always moving to some extent, it really only becomes active at certain times.”

In this manner, he explains that the urge to poop while shopping may be triggered by a change in one’s environment and connected to a retail store experience the same way some people feel an urgent need to poop the moment they arrive home after a long drive. “The trigger for these contractions comes from neurologic signals, either in the brain or from the stomach,” he says.

Staller adds that when people are in a more relaxing setting like a bookstore or engaging in some retail therapy, the brain may signal to the colon that “now” is the perfect time for a bowel movement. “There could also be psychological conditioning at play if someone associates these spaces with relaxation or comfort,” he says.

Why regular bowel movements are important

No matter what triggers the desire, the experts say the important thing is that you have regular bowel movements. Constipation can be caused by stress, eating the wrong foods, or not getting enough exercise. It can lead to discomfort, hemorrhoids and even anal fissures.

At the same time, it’s important not to get hung up on needing to poop every day. “Many people are seeking that perfect once-per-day bowel movement, but that might not be realistic for everyone,” Staller says. “What’s regular can vary from three bowel movements per day to three bowel movements per week.”

To help move things along, he recommends a diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables and drinking plenty of water. “And be sure to manage your stress levels,” he adds.

“Engage in regular physical activity,” advises Salhab, “and know your triggers and use them to your advantage.” Above all, he says, “don’t ignore the urge.” Even if you’re out shopping.