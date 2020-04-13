Pink and son Jameson had 'intense' battle with coronavirus, says Carey Hart

Carey Hart is opening up about how scary it was to see his wife, Pink, and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, battle the coronavirus.

While Pink and Jameson are now doing better, Hart shared on SiriusXM's "The Jason Ellis Show" what a difficult experience it was watching two people he loves battle the virus.

"It was intense," Hart said. "They both got extremely sick."

Pink also suffers from asthma, he said, which made it even worse.

“She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” Hart said. Jameson had a high fever for two to three straight weeks, he added.

Pink announced April 3 that she had tested positive for the virus a couple weeks earlier and that Jameson had also shown symptoms. In the same post, she also shared that they were retested a few days prior and were now negative. She had already been in self-quarantine at home when she noticed her symptoms.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she wrote.

Pink said she would donate $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years. She also pledged $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink opened up last week to Ellen DeGeneres about the frightening experience she and Jameson had.

“We’re doing all right. We’re doing OK this week,” she told DeGeneres via video chat. “I don’t even know what day it is. This is a better week than the last, previous ones have been for our little household.”