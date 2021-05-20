Pink reflects on anxiety and her positive impact on fans' mental health

In her new documentary, legendary pop singer Pink speaks candidly about superstardom, motherhood and her overall mental health.

The documentary "P!nk: All I Know So Far" focuses on the performer's "Beautiful Trauma" world tour, which made its way to 18 cities around the globe in 2019.

Pink told TODAY's Carson Daly that it was important that the documentary be "truthful" and "authentic."

"Even though I'm headlining stadiums and I'm this person that calls herself a color and people know of me, I'm still just a human being trying to figure all this s--- out," Pink said.

Pink said that despite her superstar status, she still sometimes gets overwhelmed before performing.

"I remember the first time I went on (Total Request Live, a television show on MTV in the early 2000s), I had my outfit and everyone around me was crazy excited," Pink recalled. "And I just numb down, because I get so easily overwhelmed that my body just numbs down. And that's how I am sometimes in a show."

The singer said that in these situations, it can help to think of each performance as "just another show."

Carson Daly and Pink during MTV's "TRL" in November 2001. Theo Wargo / WireImage

"I got on stage, and I was like, 'Just another show,'" Pink told Carson, who joked that he had "all the feels" listening to her story.

An extremely special moment will be featured in the documentary: One fan wrote Pink a letter saying that she had been struggling with thoughts of suicide, and told the singer that it was her music that kept her from going through with it.

"It's the highest honor a person can have, I think, is to affect someone else's life in a positive way," Pink said.

Pink, who has candidly spoken about her anxiety before, told Carson that she still speaks to the person who changed her life frequently.

"My junior high guidance counselor is that for me," the singer said. "We still talk."

Pink has also been open about her struggles with anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic, explaining to Carson that the isolation has been difficult on her because she's a "person that needs a minute sometimes" but has been at home with her young children. On social media, the singer shared clips of herself singing and working on other activities that helped her deal with the stress and "bad news" about COVID-19. The singer and her son, Jameson, 4, were diagnosed with the coronavirus in April 2020, and Pink said the battle with the virus was "terrifying."

Carson and Pink spoke about mental health in 2019 as well. Pink said that she's "hopeful that the taboo" of mental health struggles is fading away as "more and more people are talking about" their own experiences.

"I think talking about it is the most important thing," Pink said.

