Pink says son's 'pretty bad' food allergies were discovered during coronavirus testing

Pink has shared that doctors discovered her 3-year-old son has "pretty bad" food allergies when they tested him for the coronavirus last month.

The pop star and her son, Jameson, both battled COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive in March. She revealed in an Instagram video Sunday that doctors also found a more lasting issue during testing.

"My dear boy, Jame-o, has turned out (to have) pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing we had to do recently because of COVID," Pink said.

Pink shared a recipe for a vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart, which she was making for Jameson after learning he has allergies to wheat, dairy and eggs.

The family has a cherry tree on their property in California and loves to pick the fruit together, so the pie was a perfect recipe for a family snack.

She also knows what it sounds like when she says to make the crust out of vegan graham crackers.

"I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth," she said. "Trust me, they're delicious, and they might even be better than the real ones."

The light-hearted moment comes after a rough stretch for Pink and her son that her husband, Carey Hart, called "intense" in a radio interview in April.

He said Pink has asthma and had instances where she struggled to breathe, while Jameson had a fever for two to three weeks.

Pink donated $1 million to coronavirus relief during their fight and called for increased testing.

"This illness is serious and real,'' she wrote on Instagram last month. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."