Pink gets emotional detailing her and her son's 'terrifying' coronavirus battles

Pink said Jameson, who has now gone two days without a fever, got sick first, developing high body temperatures March 14, three days after the family started their quarantine. He also had stomach pains, diarrhea, chest pains, a headache and a sore throat, as well as a fever that reached 103 degrees.

Husband Cary Hart and their daughter, Willow, 8, did not get ill.

“It was terrifying at one point,” she said. “Then I got sick, maybe March 16. In hindsight, it all makes sense, but when it’s happening, it’s such a weird experience that you just don’t put together until after the fact or until days go by.”

The “So What” singer had a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, chills and nausea, although she didn’t have a fever.

“I never had what they tell you to look for,” she said.

An asthmatic, Pink said she needed a nebulizer to help her breathe after she woke up struggling once in the middle of the night, the first time she’s required the device in about 30 years.

She said she needed an inhaler because she “couldn’t function without it." She added: "And that’s when I started to get really scared.”

Pink, who said she took a test that came back positive for COVID-19, became emotional when recalling how things got very real for her when Jameson threw up, dealt with chest pains and had trouble breathing.

"That’s the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? Like, what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," an emotional Pink said.

She said they both slowly started to feel better.

“It really is just a roller coaster,” she noted while discussing how her sore throat would hit different sides each day.

The singer also said people have every right to be bothered by the fact that she managed to obtain a test.

“I would say two things to that,” she said. “I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t. But being angry at me is not going to help anything, it’s not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can’t get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that.

“And No. 2, tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn’t take it. And if they say that, I’m calling bull----.”

While the coronavirus has spread and affected so many people, Pink said this moment in history gives all of us a chance to lend a helping hand, even in seemingly small ways.

“A huge point in all this is that every single person in the world right now gets to be a superhero just by staying home, just by washing their hands, by buying their elderly neighbors groceries if they shouldn’t be at the store, calling a loved one and making them laugh, donating masks, saying a prayer for a health care worker,” she said.

“Every single person is vulnerable and will be impacted by this virus, and shouldn’t we figure out a way to get together and make it better for each other instead of fight each other?”

The Grammy winner has also donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, half of which she gave to the Philadelphia hospital where her mother worked for 18 years.

“We’re all trying to figure out ways to help, and there’s a lot more that needs to be done,” she said.