Viral pingpong ball PSA demonstrates the power of social distancing

The Ohio Department of Health is using a simple video concept to show the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shared on their Twitter and YouTube channel has gone viral for demonstrating what can happen if just one person breaks social distancing protocol. In the short 30-second clip, a pingpong ball is dropped onto a sea of pingpong balls arranged on top of mousetraps. It sets off a chain reaction, showcasing how one person could potentially infect a larger group.

“Social distancing works,” the Twitter post read. “We are all #InThisTogetherOhio.”

“Stop the spread,” the message at the end of the PSA stated. “Social distancing works. A little space makes us all safer together.”

According to Cleveland.com, the video was created by an agency within Dayton, Ohio.

“We wanted a simple and straightforward way to illustrate the importance of social distancing. This video shows that by staying home and social distancing, Ohioans are helping to flatten the pandemic curve,” Arundi Venkayya, chief communications officer for the Ohio Department of Health, said in a statement to TODAY.

“We know that this will continue to be important as the pandemic progresses but we are in this together and know this will make a difference. We are grateful to everyone who is helping to amplify this important message.”

On the Ohio Department of Heath’s website, they shared their recommendations for social distancing protocols in an effort to flatten the curve.

They recommend to stay home and avoid contact with others. If you do need to travel outside of the house, it is recommended not to take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares. Avoiding crowded places is suggested, but it’s best to limit your activities in public. If you do need to go out, keep your distance from others and stay at least six-feet apart.

Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan & valentina izaguirre (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020

The PSA resembles a similar video that went viral last month, showcasing the severity of the situation.

Juan Delcan and Valentina Izaguire shared an animated video of matches arranged in a line, showing the chain reaction when one match is lit and continues to ignite those around it. In the short animated clip, one match steps out of line, distancing itself from others and effectively stopping the fire.

“Do your part and stay home,” Delcan wrote on Twitter. “It’s all we can do.”

He told TODAY, “I can’t cure people, so this is my contribution. I’m very worried about what is going to happen. People are in denial.”