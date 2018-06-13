This pillow saved my back during pregnancy

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Pregnancy comes with many joys — and for most women, many ailments.

During both of my pregnancies, my back, stomach and hips constantly ached. I couldn’t get comfortable while sitting, standing, or laying down.

Then, during the second and third trimesters of my first pregnancy, I finally got a little relief ... in an extra large package. My husband bought the Leachco Back ‘N Belly contoured body pillow for me as a gift.

Nestling inside of it was the closest thing to comfortable I ever experienced once my belly grew.

Leachco Back ‘N Belly Contoured Body Pillow, $65 (usually $80), Amazon

Also available for $100 at Nordstrom.

Here's why I love this pillow

While my “U” shaped pillow was probably one of the largest on the market, I liked that I was able to turn from one side to the next without re-positioning the pillow.

It offered plenty of support for my belly and my back, as well as a contoured shape that fit my newfound curves. I even came to rely on it when I watched TV in a seated position.

The only downside? Its huge size means you won’t be cuddling with your partner any time soon. But, I was willing to trade that (and almost anything else!) for a little back pain relief.

What other pregnancy pillows are there?

As I learned from friends while gushing over the benefits my Leachco, there are plenty of pillows out there that lend support to more than just your neck. Some people choose a traditional “I” shaped body pillow because of its smaller footprint, while lots of pregnant women prefer a “C” shape that fits snuggly around your front and back.

Below are some of the top-rated options available today. Pick your pillow shape and prepare for a new world of comfort — I just may keep mine around even after baby arrives!

C-Shaped PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow with Soft Jersey Cover, $43, Amazon

Also on sale for $40 at Walmart and for $65 at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Wamsutta Quilted Body Pillow, $20, Bed, Bath and Beyond

Also available for $33 at Amazon.

Leachco Mini Snoogle Chic Pregnancy Support Body Pillow, $44, Amazon

Also available in cute floral prints for $45 at Nordstrom.

Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Pillow, $55, Amazon

