/ Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

Pete Davidson's Instagram account has been deleted after the "Saturday Night Live" cast member appeared to post a distressing message, part of which read, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

The post, which was deleted when Davidson's account went dark, was a screengrabbed image of an iPhone note. "i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last," the message said. "all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so <3”

Fans and fellow stars quickly took to social media to share kind words in support of Davidson.

Davidson's post was shared Saturday afternoon after the comedian, earlier that day in another since-deleted post, supported statements made by rapper Kanye West about mental health. West and pop singer Ariana Grande, Davidson's ex-fiancee, had a tense exchange about the subject on Twitter. Those online comments have since been deleted.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this," Davidson's post in support of West had read. "We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted."

Davidson has been outspoken about his mental health and struggles with borderline personality disorder, both on social media and on "SNL."

In a Dec. 3 Instagram post — also removed with the deletion of Davidson's account — he addressed online bullies with a powerful message.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," Davidson wrote. "I've been online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

It is not clear whether Instagram deleted Davidson's account or if the comedian himself did. Respective representatives for Davidson and Instagram did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.