Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Pete Davidson is struggling to understand how people can be so mean.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 25, returned to Instagram last week following his high-profile split with singer Ariana Grande — and was immediately bombarded by cruel remarks from online bullies.

Unfortunately for the comedian, who's been candid about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and depression, the nasty comments have been a constant in his life since his whirlwind romance with Grande began last May.

Davidson and Grande became engaged last June just a few weeks after the couple began dating. The pair split in October. FilmMagic

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Davidson revealed how "upset" the bullying has made him.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," Davidson wrote. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling."

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth," he continued.

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this," he concluded. "To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you."

Davidson's message comes just days after Grande, 25, released a star-studded musical videofor her new single"Thank U, Next," which references the couple's brief, chaotic engagement.

In one of the video's scenes, Grande takes a cue from "Mean Girls" villain Regina George, flipping through a "burn book" of photos of ex-lovers including Davidson — his face scribbled over in ink.

But Grande's song is no diss track. It's actually an anthem about the need to focus on one's self after a painful breakup. In fact, Grande's lyrics reveal how "thankful" she is for her time with the comedian.

As for Davidson, he spoke with affection about Grande during the Nov. 4th episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Addressing the public's fascination with their breakup, the funnyman shared, "It's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's okay."

"She's a wonderful, strong person," he added, "and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."