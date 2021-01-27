IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rut Busters! Try this week's workout with Erica Lugo

The Rut Busters plan is designed to keep you on track and motivated toward accomplishing your goals. Check out this week's workout!
By Erica Lugo

The No. 1 tip to help you accomplish your goals? Creating a plan. As a personal trainer, I help my clients create realistic fitness plans — and with the Rut Buster challenge, I'm doing the same for you.

Here is a simple, beginner-friendly weekly workout plan. Modify as you need to and take it at your own pace. The most important part is simply showing up. Let's get started!

Monday:

AMRAP (As many rounds as possible): Set a timer for 3 minutes. Each set below, I want you to work non stop for 3 minutes trying to complete as many rounds as possible. Once you are done with the 3 minutes, I want you to rest for 2 minutes before moving on to the next one.

Get your heart pumping with this Erica Lugo workout

Jan. 27, 202105:56

Circuit 1:

  • Jumping jacks (12)
  • Bodyweight squats (10)
  • Incline pushups (5)

Circuit 2:

  • Butt kickers (12)
  • Reverse lunges (10)
  • Hammer curls (5)

Circuit 3:

  • High knees (12)
  • Calf raises (10)
  • Presses (5)

Rut Busters Challenge: Experts help 3 women achieve healthier lifestyles

Jan. 6, 202114:41

Tuesday:

Active recovery, find time to swim, hike, stretch or do yoga.

Wednesday:

Walk for 30 minutes.

Thursday:

Repeat each circuit three times.

Start your day with this upper body circuit

Jan. 27, 202104:05

Circuit 1:

  • Upright row (touch under chin, 8)
  • Shoulder press (8)

Circuit 2:

  • Side raises (8)
  • Front raises (8)

Circuit 3:

  • Bent-over flys (10)
  • Alternating presses (20 total)

Cool down: Walk for 10 minutes.

Friday

Repeat each circuit three times.

It’s leg day! Erica Lugo shares a beginner-friendly routine

Jan. 27, 202104:22

Circuit 1:

  • Dumbbell deadlift (10)
  • Sumo squat (12)
  • Football shuffle (30 seconds)

Circuit 2:

  • Front squat (8)
  • Tap outs (15 each side)
  • Modified plyo jumps (30 seconds)

Finish the workout by taking a 20-minute walk.

Saturday

Take a 45-minute walk.

Sunday:

Rest day.

Click here to get the full Rut Buster plan. And if you missed the other Rut Buster workouts check them out here and here.

Erica Lugo

Erica Lugo is a personal trainer and founder of Erica Fit Love. She lost more than 130 pounds in 15 months, and hopes to inspire others to start their own health and fitness journeys.