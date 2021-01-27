Rut Busters! Try this week's workout with Erica Lugo

The No. 1 tip to help you accomplish your goals? Creating a plan. As a personal trainer, I help my clients create realistic fitness plans — and with the Rut Buster challenge, I'm doing the same for you.

Here is a simple, beginner-friendly weekly workout plan. Modify as you need to and take it at your own pace. The most important part is simply showing up. Let's get started!

Monday:

AMRAP (As many rounds as possible): Set a timer for 3 minutes. Each set below, I want you to work non stop for 3 minutes trying to complete as many rounds as possible. Once you are done with the 3 minutes, I want you to rest for 2 minutes before moving on to the next one.

Circuit 1:

Jumping jacks (12)

Bodyweight squats (10)

Incline pushups (5)

Circuit 2:

Butt kickers (12)

Reverse lunges (10)

Hammer curls (5)

Circuit 3:

High knees (12)

Calf raises (10)

Presses (5)

Tuesday:

Active recovery, find time to swim, hike, stretch or do yoga.

Wednesday:

Walk for 30 minutes.

Thursday:

Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

Upright row (touch under chin, 8)

Shoulder press (8)

Circuit 2:

Side raises (8)

Front raises (8)

Circuit 3:

Bent-over flys (10)

Alternating presses (20 total)

Cool down: Walk for 10 minutes.

Friday

Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

Dumbbell deadlift (10)

Sumo squat (12)

Football shuffle (30 seconds)

Circuit 2:

Front squat (8)

Tap outs (15 each side)

Modified plyo jumps (30 seconds)

Finish the workout by taking a 20-minute walk.

Saturday

Take a 45-minute walk.

Sunday:

Rest day.

