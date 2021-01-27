Rut Busters! Try this week's workout with Erica Lugo

The No. 1 tip to help you accomplish your goals? Creating a plan. As a personal trainer, I help my clients create realistic fitness plans — and with the Rut Buster challenge, I'm doing the same for you.
Here is a simple, beginner-friendly weekly workout plan. Modify as you need to and take it at your own pace. The most important part is simply showing up. Let's get started!
Monday:
AMRAP (As many rounds as possible): Set a timer for 3 minutes. Each set below, I want you to work non stop for 3 minutes trying to complete as many rounds as possible. Once you are done with the 3 minutes, I want you to rest for 2 minutes before moving on to the next one.
Get your heart pumping with this Erica Lugo workoutJan. 27, 202105:56
Circuit 1:
- Jumping jacks (12)
- Bodyweight squats (10)
- Incline pushups (5)
Circuit 2:
- Butt kickers (12)
- Reverse lunges (10)
- Hammer curls (5)
Circuit 3:
- High knees (12)
- Calf raises (10)
- Presses (5)
Tuesday:
Active recovery, find time to swim, hike, stretch or do yoga.
Wednesday:
Walk for 30 minutes.
Thursday:
Repeat each circuit three times.
Start your day with this upper body circuitJan. 27, 202104:05
Circuit 1:
- Upright row (touch under chin, 8)
- Shoulder press (8)
Circuit 2:
- Side raises (8)
- Front raises (8)
Circuit 3:
- Bent-over flys (10)
- Alternating presses (20 total)
Cool down: Walk for 10 minutes.
Friday
Repeat each circuit three times.
It’s leg day! Erica Lugo shares a beginner-friendly routineJan. 27, 202104:22
Circuit 1:
- Dumbbell deadlift (10)
- Sumo squat (12)
- Football shuffle (30 seconds)
Circuit 2:
- Front squat (8)
- Tap outs (15 each side)
- Modified plyo jumps (30 seconds)
Finish the workout by taking a 20-minute walk.
Saturday
Take a 45-minute walk.
Sunday:
Rest day.
Click here to get the full Rut Buster plan. And if you missed the other Rut Buster workouts check them out here and here.