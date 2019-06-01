Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 1, 2019, 3:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Perdue Farms, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has recalled 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, including gluten-free chicken nuggets sold under their Perdue Simply Smart Organics brand.

Announced in a news release on Friday, the recall applies to Perdue's Simply Smart Organics refrigerated gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders, refrigerated whole grain chicken breast strips, and refrigerated whole grain chicken breast nuggets.

The recall also includes two products under Perdue's foodservice brand, Chef Quik — the frozen, fully cooked, breaded chicken tenders, boneless tender shaped, chicken breast patties with rib meat, and the frozen, fully cooked, whole grain chicken breast strips, strip shaped, breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat.

These products were recalled due to the potential that they could contain foreign materials, such as pieces of bone within the meat.

Friday's recall applies to items produced on March 21 with the UPC bar codes 072745-001437, 072745-001642, 072745-002656, 22143, and 77265.

Perdue reported that all of their Simply Smart items are no longer in stories and have passed their use-by date of May 20, 2019.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food safety and quality said in a statement.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to these products.

This is the third recall this year for Perdue.

In early January, the brand recalled approximately 68,244 pounds of gluten-free chicken breast nuggets due to possible contamination by pieces of wood.

At the end of January, Perdue and Tyson Foods recalled a combined 52,000 pounds of chicken nuggets for possible contamination.

In the second recall, Perdue warned consumers that 16,011 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets were incorrectly labeled and did not include a warning that the products contained a milk allergen.

Perdue's competitor, Tyson Foods, also recalled 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets for potentially being contaminated with pieces of rubber.

Those who have bought Perdue Simply Smart Organics gluten-free chicken products are advised not to eat the chicken and contact the Perdue consumer care line at 866-866-3703 for a full refund of their purchase.