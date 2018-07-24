Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Pepperidge Farm has recalled four varieties of its Goldfish Crackers because of the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient used in their seasoning.

The company said it was notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey powder used in seasoning four types of its popular crackers had been the subject of a recall because of possible salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers,” the company said in a statement on its website. “The products were distributed throughout the United States.”

The four varieties voluntarily recalled are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

No other Pepperidge Farm products sold domestically are subject to the recall. A complete list of package codes, along with their images, can be found on the company website, which also includes reimbursement information for customers.

Consumers may also speak to a customer service specialist for the company by calling 800-679-1791 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. EST on weekdays.

The Goldfish recall follows the withdrawal of several varieties of Ritz Crackers because of a similar problem with whey powder.

And last month, the federal Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against buying Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because of possible contamination with salmonella.