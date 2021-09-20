IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How Peloton's Cody Rigsby finds motivation — even on the blah days

Peloton's Director of Cycling Cody Rigsby shares how to find motivation on days when you just don't feel like working out.

Peter and Kristen surprised with workout from Peloton star Cody Rigsby

Jan. 30, 202104:33
By Ananya Panchal

Peloton's Cody Rigsby always looks like he's having fun — whether he's leading a cycling class on the popular app or impressing the judges on this season of "Dancing With the Stars." But believe it or not, the director of Peloton's cycling content has his share of blah days just like the rest of us.

Here he shares his top three tips to help you get out of a funk when you really don't feel like working out:

  1. Don’t fight it — accept it. Everyone has bad days, that’s what makes us human. It’s OK to not be OK.
  2. Do something fun that motivates you. For Rigsby, that means putting on a "fierce" playlist or looking himself in the mirror and saying: “I got this.”
  3. Put on your power pants. If all else fails, "put on a pair of pants that make your butt look good," he said.

The North Carolina native moved to New York City to jumpstart his dance career in 2008. Rigsby has performed alongside Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and on "Saturday Night Live," he told People earlier this year. Among Peloton riders, he's best known for his constant high-energy levels and Britney Spears obsession, but he finds time to chill out, too. Rigsby makes time for meditation by taking five deep breaths, counting to five on each inhale and exhale.

“You just want to use your awareness and bring it into your body,” he told Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker earlier this year. “You can always use that tool and you always have just a few seconds to take a breath."

He encourages his Peloton riders — whom he affectionately refers to as his “boo crew” — “Don’t be average. Be savage.”

May 28, 202104:58
Ananya Panchal

Ananya Panchal is a summer intern for TODAY Digital who enjoys writing all things pop culture and community features. She is a senior at Boston University and the chairwoman of the university’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Ananya loves spending days at beaches in the Bay Area, her hometown and never gets tired of re-watching “Friends.”