'PCOS is frustrating as hell': Why the hormone disorder is so hard to treat

Like other preteens, Samantha Caraballo didn’t quite understand her period. She first menstruated when she was 11; then her period stopped. Feeling too awkward to talk about it with her mother or her doctor, she went without a period for two-and-a-half years. But when she turned 15 and suddenly gained 20 pounds, she realized she couldn’t keep her problem a secret anymore.

“I never wanted to talk to my mom about things,” Caraballo, 30, of Youngstown, Ohio, told TODAY. “But I thought, ‘what is going on with this body?’”

For the past six years Samantha Caraballo struggled with infertility related to PCOS. Courtesy Samantha Caraballo

A gynecologist diagnosed Caraballo with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a disorder of the endocrine system that affects 8 to 10 percent of women of reproductive age and is a leading cause of infertility. Her doctor put her on birth control, which regulated her period and helped her drop the weight. That worked for a while, but she has since experienced random weight gain and hair growth. And, she's struggled to become pregnant over the past six years.

“I don’t think I have attended a baby shower in six years because I can’t,” Caraballo explained. “PCOS is frustrating as hell.”

Experts know very little about PCOS, one of the reasons that patients, like Caraballo, experience such frustration in trying to get help. A recent mouse study, which generated headlines that scientists had found a cause, sheds some new light on the difficult to treat hormonal disorder.

Researchers at Inserm in France noticed that pregnant women with PCOS had 30 percent higher levels of the anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), a substance which surrounds the small egg follicles in the ovaries. The researchers wondered if excessive AMH in pregnancy contributed to PCOS in their female children.