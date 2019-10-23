She had said in an interview at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro that she was considering the decision to end her life after the Paralympics were over.

"I feel different about death now than years ago,” Vervoort said, according to the AP. "For me I think death is something like they operate on you, you go to sleep and you never wake up. For me it’s something peaceful.”

Vervoort signed euthanasia papers in Belgium in 2008 that gave her the right to end her life when she wanted. For decades, she suffered from a form of progressive tetraplegia that caused paralysis in her legs and often left her in agonizing pain and suffering from seizures.

"I don’t want to suffer any more,” she told The Telegraph of London in a 2017 interview. "It’s too hard for me now. I get more and more depressed. I never had these feelings before. I cry a lot. Now even my eyesight is disappearing.

"An optician saw me and rated one eye two out of 10, and the other just one. He said there was nothing he could do, because the problem was coming from my brain. Then a neurologist stayed with me the whole night while I had one spasm after another. She said it wasn’t an epileptic seizure but just the body screaming, ‘I’m in so much pain. I’m done.’”

The pain from her disease sometimes left her able to only sleep 10 minutes a night.

“I can’t sleep at night,'' she told The Telegraph. "My psychologist knows it. I want her to be with me when I die. She works at the hospital but even she says, ‘It is a lot that you are going through. I have never seen anything like this.’”