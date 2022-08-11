They met while in recovery from substance use. Now they’re getting married

"I got back on a Tuesday, and I got paid from my job on a Thursday, and I called Sean and said, 'Can I come to Minneapolis?'" Hampton recalled.

For the next several months, the two traveled frequently to see each other, and again overlapped at conferences and other industry events. O'Donnell said that the relationship was like nothing he'd known before, since his only other adult relationships had been while he was using drugs.

"This was the first relationship I found since entering my recovery journey, and it was night and day," O'Donnell said. "It was so different, compared to the other relationships I was in."

After a year of long-distance dating, the opportunity arose for O’Donnell to move to Las Vegas and serve as the communications director for a Las Vegas-based recovery organization, meaning that the two would be less than 300 miles apart.

“It was really great, because now, after work on Friday, I could get in my car and make the drive and be in L.A. by midnight, or vice versa, and be able to see Ryan,” O’Donnell said. Eventually, the two would move in together in Las Vegas.

For Hampton, who had used heroin for about 10 years before entering treatment in 2014 and becoming fully abstinent from drugs and substances in February 2015, the blossoming relationship helped "motivate" him to continue his sobriety.

"It added a whole new layer of purpose for me. ... These newfound feelings of love and being loved and falling in love were things I'd never felt before," Hampton said. "I remember thinking, 'I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing,' because these new feelings mean something's working here. These were all new experiences for me and my recovery."