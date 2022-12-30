Tyler Sanders, the teen actor best known for his role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” as well as an appearance on the Fox crime drama “9-1-1: Loan Star,” died from an accidental drug overdose.

According to an autopsy report obtained by NBC News on Dec. 29, six months after the 18-year-old’s death, Sanders died due to the “effects of fentanyl," and "the manner of death (was) an accident."

Tyler Sanders. @tylermsanders via Instagram

The document from the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner states that Sanders “had a history of drug use,” and that on June 16, 2022, he was found unresponsive in his bed. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Sanders was first discovered by a friend who'd been texting him the night before and to whom Saunders had "reported using fentanyl."

The autopsy goes on to note that "drug paraphernalia was identified on scene."

In the report, medical examiner Robyn Parks explained that fentanyl “is a synthetic opioid which is approximately 50-100 times as potent as morphine. Fentanyl can produce fatal respiratory depression, amongst other negative effects, such as muscle rigidity, seizures, coma and hypotension.”

She added, “Based on the history, circumstances, and examination as I currently know them, the manner of death is accident.”

Sanders' parents each released statements on losing their son to drug use.

“Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," his father, David Sanders, said in a statement to NBC News. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle. While we continue to mourn his death, we are determined to share Tyler’s story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue.”

Sanders' mother, Ginger Sanders, added: “Losing Tyler due to fentanyl poisoning has been incredibly difficult. I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us. Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy. While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt as he did. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story might save others.”

In 2021, the Centers for Disease control noted that at least 70,000 deaths in one year could be attributed to overdoses from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

And for teens in the U.S., overdose deaths have risen sharply in recent years.

The rate of fatalities nearly doubled in 14 to 18-year-olds between 2019 and 2020, and they went up another 20% in the first half of 2021, NBC News reported.