Overcoming the odds: How celebrity trainer Ben Bruno went from crippling pain to success

In a special series called, “Overcoming the Odds,” Ben Bruno, a celebrity trainer behind such stars as Justin Timberlake and Kate Upton, found his passion after a difficult time as a young adult. When he was a kid, he struggled with depression after his father committed suicide, as well as after surgery due to extreme back pain. Bruno soon found his love for fitness and started a blog on exercise and health. Now, he helps some of Hollywood’s biggest names get in shape.
