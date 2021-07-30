Over 295,000 pounds of raw beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

The latest meat recall affects more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef that originated in an Omaha, Nebraska meatpacking facility.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Greater Omaha Packing was recalling the products since they could be contaminated with E. coli.

The affected products were produced on July 13, 2021 and were intended for non-intact use, according to a news release from the organization. After being produced, they were then distributed to other processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

While FSIS didn't include a list of stores where the meat might have been sold, the organization did provide a list of the affected products, all of which include the establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA inspection mark.

FSIS discovered the presence of the E.coli strain O157:H7 while performing a routine sample of the product, but the group hasn't received any confirmed reports of "adverse reactions due to consumption of these products" so far.

This is the second notable recall this week and comes after several McCormick & Company brand seasonings were voluntarily recalled for fears of salmonella contamination.

Four products were affected by the recall, including 1.31-ounce and 2.25-ounce bottles of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.75-pound bottles of McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and 153-gram bottles of Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

What is E. coli?

FSIS describes E. coli O157:H7 as "a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure." The organization noted that most people recover within a week, but some could develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

"This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately," the news release advises.

The organization advised consumers with food safety questions to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday via Ask USDA.