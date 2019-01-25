Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 2:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Olympic swimming champion Nathan Adrian revealed he has testicular cancer, but the five-time gold medalist says his health battle won’t stop him from training for the 2020 Tokyo games.

Adrian, 30, learned about the diagnosis after visiting the doctor because “something didn’t seem quite right,” he said in an Instagram post featuring a series of photos of him at the hospital.

“On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good,” he wrote. “I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo!”

Adrian won an individual gold medal for the 100-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics. He also earned medals for his role in gold-medal relay teams in each of the past three Summer Games.

Adrian said he plans to share his health journey with the public “to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues.”

“I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need,” he wrote. “As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable.”

Nathan Adrian, far right, stands next to Michael Phelps and their gold-medal teammates after winning the Men's 4x100m medley relay at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Getty Images

TODAY's Carson Daly offered Adrian support and thanked him for publicly sharing his battle.

"You are gonna help a lot of men & save lives. Early detection is huge. Your positive attitude & strength is contagious. Kick cancer’s butt & we’ll see you in #Tokyo2020! God bless," he wrote on Twitter.

Adrian got married last September to Hallie Ivester, who is seen smiling next to her husband in one of his Instagram photos. His mother appears in another photo.

“I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon,” he said.