Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications due to childbirth, autopsy finds

Olympic track and field medalist Tori Bowie died at age 32 last month due to complications related to childbirth, according to an autopsy report obtained by USA TODAY.

Bowie was estimated to have been about eight months pregnant and was in labor at the time of her death, USA TODAY reported, citing an autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida.

The medical examiner's office reportedly said the manner of death was ruled as natural.

NBC News has not yet obtained or verified the autopsy report, and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials said possible complications Bowie experienced included respiratory distress and eclampsia, according to USA TODAY. She had a “well-developed fetus” at the time of her death, officials said.

Eclampsia is the onset of seizures or a coma related to preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Signs and symptoms of eclampsia that appear before seizures include severe headaches, vision problems, mental confusion or altered behaviors, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"But, there are often no symptoms or warning signs," the Mayo Clinic said on its website. "Eclampsia may occur before, during or after delivery."

Bowie's management company, Icon Management, announced her death on May 3.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management said in a tweet. "Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

The three-time Olympic medalist was found dead in her home in Winter Garden on May 2 while officers were performing a wellness check, according to NBC affiliate WESH. No signs of foul play were found, officials said.

Bowie competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the silver medal in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter before anchoring Team USA to gold in the 4x100-meter relay.

The Sandhill, Mississippi, native was also a two-time world champion runner, CEO of USA Track and Field Max Siegel said in a statement to TODAY.com last month.

"A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," Siegel said.