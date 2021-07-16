Watch Olivia Rodrigo meet Dr. Fauci to read tweets and urge teens to get vaccinated

A doctor whose favorite concert happened in the 1950s and a pop star currently dominating the charts are hoping their message resonates with people of all ages.

Actor and singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, 80, joined forces during Rodrigo's visit to the White House to read some tweets together and urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new video released Friday.

"The sooner all of us get vaccines, the sooner we can hang out with our friends and sing songs and all of the fun things," Rodrigo said.

The "good 4 u" singer visited the White House Wednesday to record videos encouraging vaccinations and promote them on her social channels. Half of Americans ages 18-24 have received one shot of the vaccine, and the numbers are lower for teenagers, according to the CDC.

Young, unvaccinated people are also going to the hospital with COVID-19 in unsettling numbers as cases of the delta variant increase, health officials across the country have said. The White House has partnered with Rodrigo to help reach that younger generation and urge them to get vaccinated.

"If Olivia Rodrigo tells you to get vaccinated, you get vaccinated," one of the tweets read by Rodrigo said.

Another tweet involved a person saying Fauci, the leader of the White House's coronavirus efforts, would be proud of them for getting an "A" in an immunology course.

"When you get vaccinated, your body makes an immune response that's going to protect you against the virus," Fauci said. "So maybe this person can go and talk about the immunology of getting vaccinated."

Another tweet urged people to "Olivia RodriGO to the vaccine clinic."

"Very true," Rodrigo said. "All of the funny puns as long as you're getting vaccinated. That's great, whatever it takes."

Olivia Rodrigo enters the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday as she helps spread the word about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

After Rodrigo complimented Fauci on the bobblehead doll made of him that was mentioned in another tweet, she read a tweet asking, "Did anyone else spend their Friday afternoon driving to their second vaccine appointment and crying to Olivia Rodrigo or was that just me."

"I'm so happy that I'm soundtracking your vaccine appointment," she said. "That's great. That makes me very happy."

Rodrigo shared her excitement about being able to go on tour thanks to more people getting vaccinated, which had Fauci reminiscing about the best concert he's ever attended.

"If I tell you the greatest concert I've ever been to, you're going to faint," he said. "The reason is I'm so old it goes back to the late 1950s at the Paramount Theatre in New York City — which was a Motown concert with The Temptations, The Four Tops. I'm sorry. I'm a really old guy."

"That's incredible!" Rodrigo said.

Another tweet that revealed the generation gap was a person lauding Fauci as a hero as part of "Man Crush Monday," which Rodrigo had to explain to him was a good thing.

"It's a big compliment," she said.

"Whatever it takes," Fauci said. "If Man Crush Monday makes you get vaccinated, go for it!"

The duo also used the tweets to educate people about the vaccination process. One tweet asked, "Are these chills from my second dose of the vaccine or from listening to 'deja vu' by olivia rodrigo for the 174759385826th time today."

Fauci followed by letting people know that you can get fatigue or chills, particularly after the second dose of a two-shot vaccine.

"That's a good thing because when your body has that reaction, that means your immune system is revving up and making a really good response against the virus," he said.

Rodrigo said she had those symptoms after her second shot.

"I took a little nap, and I was like fine in a couple hours," she said.