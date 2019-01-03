Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Olivia Newton-John is doing great now, despite recent headlines to the contrary.

On Wednesday, the 70-year-old "Grease" star, who currently has cancer for the third time, set the record straight and assured fans that she's OK. The star was apparently responding to rumors that she's facing a "death sentence" and "clinging to life," as reported recently by gossip publications in the U.S. and Australia.

"Happy new year, everyone!" Newton-John said in the brief and cheerful clip. "I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible."

After making good use of that line from Mark Twain, she added a message of thanks to her fans and followers "for the wonderful love and support" they've offered her and to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, which she founded in 2008.

The star's niece, actress Tottie Goldsmith, also took to social media to assure her aunt's fans that she is "in good health" and to urge them to "leave that distressing rumor where it belongs."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which, following extensive treatment and recovery, returned in 2013.

After not only surviving but "thriving" in the wake of those battles, she learned the disease had returned for a third time in 2017, metastasizing in her spine.

"I'm not going to be one of those statistics," she said in an interview with TODAY's Natalie Morales that same year. "I'm going to be fine. And I will probably deal with this in my life as an ongoing thing. I think that you can live with cancer like you can live with other things — if you take care of yourself."

We're just glad to hear the star is doing OK!