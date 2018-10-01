'Ocean's 8' star Sarah Paulson reveals she's had her eggs frozen

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The decision to have kids is, for many, is one of the biggest choices in life — and celebrities aren’t exempt.

Recently, ‘Ocean’s 8’ star Sarah Paulson announced that she had her eggs frozen, adding that she's not sure whether or not she wanted to have children.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at an event in New York City. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“I love kids, but I'm very impulsive, and I was afraid that I would have children and then regret it,” the actress told the British publication, the Sunday Times. “But that's not something I feel entirely confident about either, because I might regret not having them, too. So I froze my eggs, just in case.”

Paulson, 42, is in a relationship with 74-year-old actress Holland Taylor.

She's one of a growing number of women electing to undergo the cryopreservation procedure, in which a woman takes hormones to produce excess eggs that are then harvested and stored for years until she’s ready to start a family.

NBC’s own Morgan Radford underwent testing earlier this year.